Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S

* Gladstones Ranked in Top 100 Grossing Independent Restaurants in U.S
* Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Honors Local Women At Leadership Awards
Troop 223 Boy Scout Effort to Repair Termite-Infested Trail Handrail

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
Martin Short Headlines First Post-Pandemic Speaker Program for the Pacific Palisades Library Association

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Martin Short: In Conversation at the Palisades Library kicks off the New Writers, Artists and Musicians Series with a members-only...
ICE Grand Opening Welcomes Over 500 Skaters on Opening Day

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
Gov. Newsom to Yield $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Palisades Crime Update

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Afternoon Everyone, I would first like to recognize all the Veterans...
Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Architectural “Modern Tree House”...
Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Yard

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.

Photo: Engel Studios
Model Josephine Skriver Buys Pacific Palisades Home

November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022

$5.2 million property checks in at 5,400 square feet By Dolores Quintana Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her new husband Alexander...
Local Veterans File Lawsuit Against VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Is Sponsoring a Holiday Toy Drive

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Drop off at 16320 Akron Street until December 234 This holiday season, The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club is sponsoring a...
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

Vincenti Ristorante. Photo:vincentiristorante.com
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years  By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...

