Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment complex at 301 Ocean Avenue has been sold for $70 million dollars to an unnamed Asian company by the Marquis Property Company of Malibu. The status of the property has long been a point of contention among the owners, affordable housing advocates and historical preservationists who wished to have the building declared a historical landmark. The building was originally a 47 unit building that was built in 1952 by former Santa Monica Mayor Clo Hoover and her husband. Trammel Crow bought the in 2007 and evicted all the tenants after invoking the Ellis Act on the property. Marquis Property purchased the building in 2013 and, after a remodeling of the building which decreased the number of units to 38, was granted an occupancy permit by the city to allow rentals again. The beachfront property has a coveted view and the refurbished building is now the site of luxury apartments. The representative of the new owner, Eric Chen, says the new owner “is planning to hold this property as a long-term investment.” as quoted by Santa Monica Lookout.