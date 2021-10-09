Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

301 Ocean North apartment complex in Santa Monica. Photo: 301ocean.com.

As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment complex at 301 Ocean Avenue has been sold for $70 million dollars to an unnamed Asian company by the Marquis Property Company of Malibu. The status of the property has long been a point of contention among the owners, affordable housing advocates and historical preservationists who wished to have the building declared a historical landmark. The building was originally a 47 unit building that was built in 1952 by former Santa Monica Mayor Clo Hoover and her husband. Trammel Crow bought the in 2007 and evicted all the tenants after invoking the Ellis Act on the property. Marquis Property purchased the building in 2013 and, after a remodeling of the building which decreased the number of units to 38, was granted an occupancy permit by the city to allow rentals again. The beachfront property has a coveted view and the refurbished building is now the site of luxury apartments. The representative of the new owner, Eric Chen, says the new owner “is planning to hold this property as a long-term investment.” as quoted by Santa Monica Lookout.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive. Photo: Facebook (@PacificPalisadesPost283).
News, Real Estate

Palisades ​​American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Six month renovation process begins September 27 By Dolores Quintana The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Pali High School Board to Decide on Vaccine Mandate

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Proposal to be taken up during October 12 Board meeting By Dolores Quintana The Palisades Charter High School Board of...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries By Sam Catanzaro LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker...
News, Upbeat Beat

Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...
News

PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th: Palisades Today – October 4, 2021

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
Real Estate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

Matt Damon’s former Pacific Palisades mansion. Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin The week was not too bad, but as usual, our Achilles is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

The Cinépolis in 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Cinépolis Sinage Removed from Bay Theatre

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Uncertain future for Palisades theater By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Palisades Post, the Bay Theatre has removed the...
News, Video

Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR