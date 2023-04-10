Mother of Two Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Pacific Palisades

Photo: Citizen App

Tragic incident on Saturday morning occurs when suspected DUI driver crashes into parked cars, sending vehicles flying into pedestrians on beach

A 33-year-old mother of two was tragically killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Pacific Palisades when a suspected DUI driver crashed into parked cars, sending vehicles flying into pedestrians on the beach. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAFD) has confirmed the victim’s identity and stated that the two others who were hospitalized were the woman’s teenage son and her best friend, who is in her 30s, as reported by KTLA

According to LAPD, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when a 21-year-old man, suspected of driving under the influence, was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway near Sunset Boulevard and struck three parked cars on the shoulder of the road. Two of the parked cars fell onto the rocks below, where the victims were located. They were initially visiting the area to enjoy the beach under the moonlight.

The young mother was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, and her best friend suffered serious back injuries and a broken wrist. The condition of the teenage son remains unknown.

Family and friends of the victims visited the crash site on Saturday evening, searching for any personal belongings that might have been scattered. Video from the scene captured the arrest of the suspected DUI driver as he was given a field sobriety test before being handcuffed.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, as the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.

in News
