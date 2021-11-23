Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area

By Sam Catanzaro

A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall in the Mandeville Canyon area.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the biker fell on Saturday around 11:06 a.m. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained a fall and had serious injuries, the LAFD noted. Due to location and patient condition, LAFD Air Ops carried out a hoist rescue and air ambulance transport to a local hospital.

On Monday, the LAFD Air Ops conducted another hoist operation nearby in Pacific Palisades. According to the LAFD, on Monday around 2:18 p.m. a 27-year-old sustained a non-life threatening leg injury hiking on Los Liones trailhead and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no further details about either of these incidents.