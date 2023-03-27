Mudslide Displaces Family of 8 and Elderly Neighbor in Pacific Palisades

No injuries reported in Sunday evening incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A family of eight and a neighbor were displaced from their homes after a 20,000-square-foot section of hill slid into a Pacific Palisades house on Sunday night.

According to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the slide was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 949 N. Las Lomas Avenue. Prange added it was a “slough off” that involved the upper layers of soil.

The family of four adults and four children sought refuge with loved ones after the incident.

In addition, an elderly man living above the affected hillside was also evacuated as a precaution. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Prange stated that firefighters secured all utilities and requested the Department of Building and Safety to assess the structure’s integrity.

As a safety measure, the area was closed to the public. He also noted that a grading inspector and geologist were set to assess the situation in daylight on Monday.