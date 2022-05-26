‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to speakers and performances. See some of the event highlights in this video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.
Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’
Pudding Concept Feeds LA’s Curious, Dessert Connoisseurs
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste...
Popular Malibu Restaurant Opening Sushi Spot
May 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe to open malibu Sushi later in the year By Dolores Quintana Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu owner...
Palisades YMCA Provides Groceries For Our Food Insecure Neighbors
May 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA participates in the FeedLA a program which is helping a growing number of our neighbors get the...
Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School Unveiled
May 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica,...
Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022
May 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach
May 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over 2,000 athletes competed in this year’s Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles event. Learn more about who competed and who won...
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
May 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Winston Pies Opening Third Location In Santa Monica
May 18, 2022 Staff Writer
The restaurant used to be known as ButterCrust Pies Winston Pies is staying in Santa Monica when opening their third...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
American Youth Soccer Now Accepting Registrations For Upcoming Season! Palisades Today – May 16th, 2022
May 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High School Photography Teacher Hosts Summer Camp * American Youth Soccer Now...
Pizzana Offering Frozen Pizzas Across Southern California
Popular Brentwood pizzeria expanding, again By Dolores Quintana Brentwood pizza favorite Pizzana is expanding its reach again, this time by...
Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica
Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business By Dolores Quintana Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at...
Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50
Gladstone’s Malibu celebrating 50 years on PCH By Dolores Quintana A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s...
Popular Westside Cafe Expanding to Hollywood
Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
PPCC Letter on Potential Changes to Palisades Bus Stops
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops...Read more