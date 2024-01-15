NBA Star Finds Buyer for Multi-Million Dollar Venice Property

Indoor amenities include an amangiri-inspired pool and a home theater.

By Zach Armstrong

For a price of $7.65 million, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal found another big league buyer to pass his Venice mansion to, according to a post from Realtor.com.

Built in 2020, the five-bedroom abode amasses over 8,000 square feet. While its black-and-white facade comes with huge wooden front doors, indoor amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, a breakfast nook, Lutron lighting, a gourmet kitchen, an amangiri-inspired pool, a home theater and a spa with waterfalls.

An exact address was not disclosed by Realtor, but described as being “just a short distance from popular Los Angeles attractions.” Neither was its new owner revealed.

The 30-year-old NBA star was drafted by the Washington Wizards as the third overall pick in 2012. During his time playing in the nation’s capital, Beal acquired a $3.2 million northern Virginia property which included 10-foot ceilings, a library, an exercise room and a separate pool house. He was traded to Phoenix in 2023.

For more information and photos, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/bradley-beal-sells-modern-venice-california-mansion/amp/.