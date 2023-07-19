Networking Event Coming to The Golden Bull

Photo: Getty Images

The Restaurant Is Rich With History

By Zach Armstrong

The historic Golden Bull restaurant will host the networking event “Sunset Mixer” at The Golden Bull on Wednesday, July 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Enjoy fabulous appetizers and sips at the historic restaurant, The Golden Bull! We will be meeting on the tree covered patio on a beautiful summer night.” said an event post. The restaurant is rich with history such as one night in the 1960s when Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, author Christopher Isherwood, and painter Don Bachardy went into the space together.

The restaurant is located at 170 W. Channel Rd. For more information or to register, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/sunset-mixer-at-the-golden-bull-13994.

