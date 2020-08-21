Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September 1st and are joined by Brian Maser of Maser Condo Sales to talk about buying and selling during Covid-19, this and much more in this show brought to you by American Advisors Group.
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...
Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...Read more
POPULAR
LAUSD to COVID-19 Test All Students and Staff
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...Read more