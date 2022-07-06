Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all the details in this video.
Video sponsored by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Palisades 74th Annual July 4th Parade Highlights
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Palisades celebrated July 4th on Monday with its 74th annual parade. Check out some of the highlights in this...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft: Palisades Today – July 4th, 2022
July 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Coach Bud Kling Inducted Into Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame * Postal Service...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Pali High Releases Summer Swimming Hours For Public Use of Pool: Palisades Today – June 27th, 2022
June 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Celebrity Gynecologist Identified As Deceased Hiker Near Will Rogers* Pali High Releases...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022
June 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
