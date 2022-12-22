Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique beverages after its grand opening last week.
Video sponsored by SMC.
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...
‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
‘Million Meals Match’ $1 Donations Supply Eight Meals at Westside Food Bank
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Gas Free Gardening Incentives Up to $500* Menorah Lighting Celebration This Weekend...
George Wolfberg Park Officially Opens Over the Weekend
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 12th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Chris Martin Demolishes Historical Architectural Home on Point Dume* Housing Prices Decline for...
$5.9M Newly Built Modern Farmhouse Lists in Mandeville Canyon
Mark Handler’s new listing is a freshly built transitional Modern Farmhouse with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths located in Brentwood Hills..Video...
Frank Gehry Designed Mixed-use Development Awaits Approval
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?
December 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...
