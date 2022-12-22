New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique beverages after its grand opening last week.
.
Video sponsored by SMC.

in Food & Drink, Video
