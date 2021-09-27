The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear from a local rider about how the lanes are working. Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model
The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Emergency Preparedness For Pets
September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend: Palisades Today – September 20, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend * Palisades...
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
LA City Council Approves New Multifamily Building in Westwood
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council has approved a new multifamily building for the corner of Wilshire and Westwood blvd, learn more...
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...
