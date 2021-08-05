“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last 40 years, learn what’s inside in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd
August 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms
August 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer: Palisades Today – August 2, 2021
August 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD’s Brian Espin Selected As New Pacific Palisades’ Senior Lead Officer...
Three Weeks After Spill Millions of Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Continue to be Discharged From Hyperion Plant
August 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant still not operating at full efficiency following July spill By Sam Catanzaro Three weeks after a...
Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project
August 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card
July 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station
July 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...
PPCC Release Survey Video on Will Rogers Homeless Shelter Proposal
July 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
PPCC interview beachgoers on thoughts about proposed shelter By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has released a...
“The Park” development unveiled new exterior
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion
July 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing *...
Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter
July 27, 2021 Palisades News
“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles
StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...Read more
POPULAR
New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height
“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...Read more