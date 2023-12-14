New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

Photo: Hotel Casa Del Mar

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024

Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in grand style by hosting two dinner specials — the first from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m., followed by a seaside celebration. Details are outlined below:

First Dinner Seating (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM):

  • A four-course prix fixe menu priced at $190 per person (menu attached).
  • Reservations can be made at [link].

Second Dinner Seating (8:30 PM):

  • A four-course prix fixe menu priced at $750 per couple (menu attached).
  • Reservations can be made at [link].
  • Access to the New Year’s Eve party included.
  • Complimentary three drink tickets.

New Year’s Eve Party:

  • Venue: Lobby Lounge & Terrazza.
  • VIP Tables, Cabanas, and other options available for purchase at [link].
  • Inclusive of heavy tray pass hors d’oeuvres and a midnight Champagne toast.
  • General admission priced at $225 per person.

Note: On New Year’s Day, breakfast will be served at Terrazza starting at 7:00 AM, followed by brunch at 11:00 AM.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @palisadesnews Fans rushed to...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...
Dining, News

This Weekend: Malibu Breakfast with Santa

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event promises a morning filled with engaging art activities, holiday games, and captivating storytime  Join the merry celebration at...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetlaurelbakery
Dining, News

Gingerbread Hunt Taking Place at Village Bakery

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The challenge involves collecting stamps from various participating businesses Sweet Laurel’s engaging event, the Gingerbread Hunt, is back through December,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @palisadesnews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Injured Hiker in Pacific Palisades Spurs Rescue Operation

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

LAFD Air Ops Initiated a Complex Hoist Operation A female hiker sustained a lower leg injury, prompting a rescue effort...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Community Council
Hard, News

Meet the Winners of PPCC’s 2023 Holiday Awards

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

With the theme of “sparkle and shine”, the Awards Took Place at The Draycott By Zach Armstrong With the theme...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Remodeled Mid-Century Canyon Luxe Back on Market for $4.5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

A Skylit Library Offers Access to a Tranquil Zen Garden A Ray Kappe Post and Beam 1956 home, seamlessly integrated...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Boxing Legend Selling Eight-Bedroom Palisades Mansion for Nearly $40M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

The Property Recently Reduced in Price by 9% Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard persists in his quest to sell his...
News, Video

(Video) Civic Auditorium Could Become Historic Property

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

The Santa Monica Conservancy Submitted an Application to Make it Happen @palisadesnews The Civic could become a historic landmark.#santamonica #fyp...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR