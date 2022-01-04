A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of Santa Monica in collaboration with Ocean Avenue Artists in Residence program. Video brought to you by Grace Medical.
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022
January 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party* Seven Arrows Elementary...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...
