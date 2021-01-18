One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend

Fire breaks out early Sunday morning

By Sam Catanzaro

A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and left two other individuals seriously injured.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), the fire was reported at 3:34 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico.

Crews responded to a two-story home well-involved with fire with flames spreading to surrounding brush. It took around 1.5 hours to knockdown the structure fire and resultant 4-acre brush fire, officials say. According to LACoFD, at the height of the incident, more than 200 firefighters were on-scene, including an AirOps water dropping helicopter.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality alongside two individuals transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The victims’ identities have not been released at the time of publishing.

According to LACoFD, crews were able to prevent fire from damaging nearby homes, despite intense flames.

There are no reported firefighter injuries.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the LACoFD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.