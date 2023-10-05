One Palisadian Restaurant to Participate in Dine LA Week

In the Pacific Palisades, Just One Restaurant Will Be Participating With Lunch and Dinner Menus Exclusive to the Occasion.

By Zach Armstrong

Dine LA Restaurant Week, taking place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 20, is a tradition going on 15 years that celebrates the culinary diversity in the City of Angels. In the Pacific Palisades, just one restaurant will be participating with lunch and dinner menus exclusive to the occasion.

Hank’s, located in Palisades Village at 1033 N Swarthmore Ave., would be the restaurant in question.

According to the Discover Los Angeles website, Hank’s $35 lunch menu for the event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve caviar deviled eggs, roasted beet salad, pan roasted chicken and fig & brie turnover. Its $65 dinner menu for Dine LA will go until closing and serve broiled oyster, caviar deviled eggs, roasted beet salad, braised short rib, and fig & brie turnover.

To make reservations for Hank’s Dine LA event, go to https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.