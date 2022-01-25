After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished and rebuilt.
.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished and rebuilt.
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Mural Honoring the Life of Molly Steinsapir Coming to the Palisades
January 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Food Review: Go Go Bird Brings LA-Style Fried Chicken to Westside
January 5, 2022 Staff Writer
Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird comes to Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s Citizen Public Market has...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...Read more
POPULAR
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...Read more