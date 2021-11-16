Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier

By Sam Catanzaro

Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063 in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s recently.

Nearly 6,400 residents from across seven Southern California counties joined together from October 2, 2021, through November 13, 2021, each participating in one of 13 Alzheimer’s Association Walks to End Alzheimer’s California Series events in their local communities.

LA’s Westside participants- 346 strong- walked in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Santa Monica Pier October 24, raising $127,063 supporting the Alzheimer’s Association long-term dedication to the City by the Sea and the LA’s Westside.

Funds raised will provide 24/7, year-round care and support through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). The Chapter holds over 40 online and telephone support groups and education classes per month and is in the process of returning to in-person meetings.

“Those who walked, volunteered, sponsored and supported did so to help those now and in the future, for families in their neighborhoods and for families they may never meet- the spirit of altruism and support has been unmatchable by every participant. Because of these individuals, our community is walking one step closer to ending Alzheimer’s while helping those in need of support along the way,” said Meg Barron, Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Executive Director and Regional Leader.

Santa Monica was the 10th of the 13 walks.