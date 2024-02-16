Pacific Coast Highway In Western Malibu Faces Nightly Closures Due to Erosion Until Further Notice

Caltrans Implements Emergency Measures to Address Ocean Side Shoulder Damage

Starting on February 14, a full closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will be implemented nightly from 6:00 PM to 8:00 AM or later between Sycamore Canyon Road and Las Posas Road in Ventura County. The closure is in response to severe erosion along the ocean side shoulder caused by high tides and storm damage. The closure is expected to last until further notice, with reopening times subject to variation based on high tides and ongoing storm conditions.

Motorists planning to use this stretch of PCH are advised to check traffic apps or websites for real-time updates before embarking on their journeys. The erosion has prompted the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to take immediate measures, including installing k-rails to block off the affected ocean side lane.

Caltrans will also initiate emergency steps to stabilize the collapsed slope, with a daily assessment conducted by a Caltrans inspector to determine the reopening schedule based on safety considerations. During the closures, traffic will be shifted to the land side, ensuring the availability of two lanes in both directions.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to reduced speed limits, and watch for signage indicating the presence of workers and work vehicles on the road. It’s important to note that under California law, fines for traffic violations in construction zones are subject to doubling.