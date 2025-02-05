Pacific Palisades Farmers Market Finds New Temporary Home in Brentwood After Fire

Photo: Brentwood Community Council

Displaced Vendors and Shoppers Reunite at the Brentwood Farmers Market.

The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market, displaced by the recent Palisades Fire, has temporarily merged with the Brentwood Farmers Market, providing a new home for vendors and shoppers.

The move allows small businesses from the Palisades to continue operating, offering the community fresh produce, baked goods, and other items. It also provides a familiar space for displaced residents to maintain routines and reconnect with neighbors.

On Sunday, under clear skies, the market saw an outpouring of support, with emotional reunions among those affected by the fire. City Councilwoman Traci Park and her staff were present to welcome Palisades vendors and shoppers to Brentwood.

The market has expanded along San Vicente Boulevard from Gretna Green Way to Bundy Drive to accommodate the additional vendors. As a safety measure, eastbound traffic on San Vicente is reduced to one lane for a short stretch.

According to the Brentwood Community Council’s email on the subject, Brentwood residents have embraced the expanded market, fostering a strong sense of community as both neighborhoods navigate recovery. They also remind visitors to the market that only service dogs are allowed at the farmers market.

