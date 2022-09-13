Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Pali High Athletic Director John Achen Steps Down
* Palisades Native Who Swam from Catalina To LA Celebrates 21st ‘channelversary,’
Pali High Athletic Director John Achen Steps Down
LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 14, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Kuehl calls corruption investigation “bogus” By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
Two Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
September 14, 2022 Staff Writer
P-107 and P-108 captured, tag, released back to mother Two mountain lion kittens were recently captured and tagged in the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
September 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...
Adult Female Mountain Lion P-54 and Her Four Full-Term Fetuses Were Exposed to Multiple Anticoagulant Rodenticides
5-year-old cat was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on June...
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...
Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction
The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.
September 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Saturday and Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
