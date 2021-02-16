Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting

This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic — “What Is This Thing Called Grief?”

The meeting will take place on February 18 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for the meeting which will last around an hour.

The speaker will be Joanne Weingarten, Psy.D., Senior Clinical Coordinator of Adult Programs at OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center in West Los Angeles.

“Grief is the single most common experience, yet in our country and in our communities, it is often ignored and overlooked, for any number of reasons. OUR HOUSE provides essential grief support for a universal experience that deserves heightened understanding and acceptance,” the organization said. “At this program, together we will ask the question “What is grief?” We will spend time reviewing the Worden task model of the grieving process, and we will discuss natural responses to grief.”

According to the Alliance, the speaker has requested that all attending have their video cameras turned ON.

“Seeing each other’s faces enables eye contact and helps everyone to feel connected, especially participants who may feel vulnerable sharing sensitive material,” they said.

To register to attend, please email the Palisades Alliance for Seniors. Within 24 hours, you will receive an acknowledgment of your registration. The Zoom link will be sent to you at 9:00 a.m. the morning of the meeting.