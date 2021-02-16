Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting

This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic — “What Is This Thing Called Grief?”

The meeting will take place on February 18 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for the meeting which will last around an hour.

The speaker will be Joanne Weingarten, Psy.D., Senior Clinical Coordinator of Adult Programs at OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center in West Los Angeles.

“Grief is the single most common experience, yet in our country and in our communities, it is often ignored and overlooked, for any number of reasons. OUR HOUSE provides essential grief support for a universal experience that deserves heightened understanding and acceptance,” the organization said. “At this program, together we will ask the question “What is grief?” We will spend time reviewing the Worden task model of the grieving process, and we will discuss natural responses to grief.”

According to the Alliance, the speaker has requested that all attending have their video cameras turned ON.

“Seeing each other’s faces enables eye contact and helps everyone to feel connected, especially participants who may feel vulnerable sharing sensitive material,” they said.

To register to attend, please email the Palisades Alliance for Seniors. Within 24 hours, you will receive an acknowledgment of your registration.  The Zoom link will be sent to you at 9:00 a.m. the morning of the meeting.

in News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
News, Video

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene near where a pedestrian was fatally stuck by a car Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Video

Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Dining, News

Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Online shopping for cookies this year By Toi Creel With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how...
News, Video

How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
News, Video

Evicting Brentwood Gophers

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 10, 2021

Read more
February 10, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
News, Uncategorized

Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR