Palisades Charter, Brentwood, Beverly Hills Hit the Field for Friday Night Football Games

Westside High School Football: Where to Stream the Friday Night Showdowns

High school football is back, and several Westside teams are hitting the field this Friday, September 13. Here’s where and when local teams will be playing.

Brentwood vs. Palisades Charter
Brentwood School will be on the road to face Palisades Charter High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at Palisades Charter.

Polytechnic High School (Pasadena) at Beverly Hills High School
Beverly Hills High School will host Polytechnic High School from Pasadena. The game begins at 7 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hills campus.

Fairfax High School at Chatsworth Charter High School
Fairfax High School travels to Chatsworth Charter High School for a 7 p.m. PT game in Chatsworth.

St. Bernard High School at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School
St. Bernard High School heads to Montebello to take on Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School, with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT.Fans can stream these games here.

