Palisades Charter High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Showcase to Feature Student Talent

Moises Food Truck Will Be On Site

By Staff Writer

Palisades Charter High School is set to host its annual Visual and Performing Arts Showcase on Thursday, April 20th as reported by Circling The News. The free event is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. with live performances in two areas: outside in the center quad and in Mercer Hall.

Starting at 6:45 p.m., the concert choir and the Acapali singers will perform in the quad followed by the symphonic band and indoor drumline at 7 p.m. At 7:25 p.m., the winter guard will take the stage, and 10 minutes later, the wind ensemble will perform. The jazz band is set to perform at 7:50 p.m.

Inside Mercer Hall, attendees can view an exhibit of photography, fine art, and ceramics. At 7:05 p.m., students from the school’s recent musical “Matilda” will perform under the guidance of teachers Cheri and Monique Smith. At 7:20 p.m., a theater ensemble directed by the Smiths will perform.

The school’s dance program, which is renowned for its excellence, will take the stage at 7:45 p.m. Additionally, at 8:05 p.m., Friday Night Live and the advanced drama group, directed by teacher Nancy Fracchiolla, will provide entertainment.

There will also be a food truck available, Moises, which serves delicious Mexican and American food and will be parked on Bowdoin Street from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.