Palisades Council Opposes Housing Density Bill, Emphasizes Rebuilding Priorities

The council urged state lawmakers to oppose SB 677 and called on Los Angeles City Councilmember Park to introduce a resolution

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has formally opposed state legislation that would increase housing density and reaffirmed its commitment to rebuilding the fire-damaged community, following a unanimous vote at its latest board meeting.

During the March 13 meeting, the PPCC board passed two motions recommended by its Land Use Committee (LUC), including a resolution against Senate Bill 677, which would streamline permit approvals for new housing developments. The council argued the bill poses a public safety risk by increasing residential density in areas prone to wildfires.

“Our experience with wildfires and the extreme danger posed by limited evacuation routes in the Palisades make it clear that increasing density in our hillside community is a public safety risk,” the PPCC stated in its resolution.

The council urged state lawmakers, including Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, to oppose SB 677 and called on Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park to introduce a resolution against the bill in City Council.

Rebuild Committee Sets Priorities

The PPCC’s Rebuild Committee also presented an update on its efforts, adopting a Statement of Rebuilding Goals and Guiding Principles to guide policy decisions related to the reconstruction of Pacific Palisades. The statement prioritizes timely rebuilding efforts, community input, government transparency, and accountability.

“The only goal must be rebuilding our community,” the statement reads, cautioning against using the recovery process to advance unrelated policy objectives. The committee emphasized that all rebuilding decisions must balance public health and safety with efficiency.

Specific Plan Enforcement During Reconstruction

In addition to opposing SB 677, the PPCC passed a motion requesting that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) ensure compliance with the Pacific Palisades Commercial Village and Neighborhoods Specific Plan. The motion seeks confirmation from city officials, including Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Park, that Specific Plan provisions will not be waived or relaxed during reconstruction.

The motion follows reports that at least one property owner may attempt to build a large, multistory residential development that could violate the Specific Plan. With the potential for further development proposals, the PPCC reaffirmed its longstanding support for strict enforcement of the plan’s provisions.

The next PPCC board meeting is scheduled for April, where discussions on rebuilding efforts and policy advocacy are expected to continue.

