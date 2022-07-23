Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million

Photo: The MLS.

Richard Hollander lists Casale Road

By Dolores Quintana

Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break the local sales records in the Pacific Palisades with his $57.5 million asking price on his estate at 1601 Casale Road as reported by The Real Deal.com.

The most expensive home sale in the area was the $51 million sale at 1700 San Remo Drive which was closed in May of this year. 

According to The Real Deal.com, another property at 1525 San Vincente Boulevard is also going for the record with a listing price of $69 million.

