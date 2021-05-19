The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
Malibu Protects Mountain Lions with Stricter Pesticide Policies
The Coastal Commission recently granted the City of Malibu permission to expand its regulations on pesticides to protect wildlife and...
Animal Safety During Rattlesnake Season
An estimated 150,000 dogs and cats are bitten by venomous snakes each year in the United States, learn how to...
Design Review Board Discusses 76 Expansion Plan
76 Gas Station on Via de la Paz is under review for a new look after a recent vote from...
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...
Palisades Fire at 23 Percent Containment as Topanga Evacuation Orders Lifted
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson suspect in custody for starting fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Topanga residents evacuated due...
Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro The LAFD has announced the arrest...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Palisades Fire Remains at Zero Percent Containment
May 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted Arsonist sought for 1,325 acre fire that broke out Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Mandatory evacuations remain...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?
May 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million
May 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg. By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...
