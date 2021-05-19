Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Firefighters in action fighting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
The south end of the Will Rogers beach parking lot being used as a command post for combatting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Community Council.
Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr)
The Palisades Fire Sunday evening. Photo: LAFD
Photo: Realtor.com
