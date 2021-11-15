Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11
* Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Staff Writer
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
Palisades Chamber of Commerce To Merge With Malibu Chamber After Losing Lease
November 11, 2021 Staff Writer
Decrease in membership part of chamber’s challenges By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce has lost its lease...
Recall Bonin Petitioners Say They Have Enough Signatures for Recall Election
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Los Feliz Butcher Comes to Westside, Breadblock Expanding, P.F. Changs Closes
November 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Palisades Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Montana Avenue Location for McCall’s Meat & Fish...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run
November 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...
Pali High Approves Student Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – November 8, 2021
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades High School Girls Tennis Team Wins Title * Pali High...
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
November 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
Palisades ‘Farm House’ Estate Hits Market for $22 Million
November 6, 2021 Staff Writer
Contemporary farmhouse-style estate at 937 Las Lomas Avenue for sale By Dolores Quintana Nichols Property Group and The Beverly Hills...
Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle
November 5, 2021 Staff Writer
The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home
November 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
digital
