Palisadian Alana Kamins Leads Team Marvel in Fundraising Campaign for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The team has set a goal of $80,000 with fundraising period ending this week

Palisadian Alana Kamins is leading a team of 19 members in a seven-week campaign to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as part of the Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. 

The candidates can participate individually or lead a team, and the title is awarded to those who raise the most funds during the competition. 

Kamins has participated in previous years as a team member and decided to spearhead her own campaign this year with Team Marvel. 

“I have created a team of committed friends and family to partner with me on this journey. Together, we have set a fundraising goal of at least $80,000 and have chosen research as the LLS mission pillar to represent throughout our campaign,” Kamins’ fundraising page reads. “By partcipating in SVOY, I would like to raise more awareness about cancer and the research being done to find cures. My fundraising is going to help because it will serve as a reminder for many people that cancer exists in every string of connections, whether that be through family, friends, friends of friends, or personally. In some way, we are all affected by this disease and therefore should all be involved in fighting it.”  ​​​​​​

The team has set a goal of $80,000. 

All funds will go towards research and patient support for LLS. Team Marvel is using various methods to raise funds, including sending out emails and mailing letters to their contact lists and posting on social media.

The fundraising period will end on Friday, March 10. For those interested in making a donation or learning more about the campaign, visit events.lls.org/calso/svoyla23/akaminsyzj.

