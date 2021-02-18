Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that is sure to be a blast. Learn how to attend and what to expect in this video brought to you by DBR Roofing.
Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021
February 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
Evicting Brentwood Gophers
The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Palisades YMCA Helping Families in Need
Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified: Palisades Today – February, 8, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified * Fifteen...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...Read more
