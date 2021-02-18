Paul Revere Middle School To Host 80s Themed Auction

Paul Revere Middle School has gotten creative with its annual fundraiser by hosting an immersive virtual 80s themed event that is sure to be a blast. Learn how to attend and what to expect in this video brought to you by DBR Roofing.

in Video
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Education, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 17, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
News, Video

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 16, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
News, Video

Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021

February 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
News, Video

How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.

February 11, 2021

Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
Video

“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.

February 11, 2021

The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
News, Video

Evicting Brentwood Gophers

February 10, 2021

The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 10, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 10, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Food & Drink, Video

Palisades YMCA Helping Families in Need

February 9, 2021

Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 9, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, Video

Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified: Palisades Today – February, 8, 2021

February 9, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified * Fifteen...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...

