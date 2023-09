The Event Is Part of Labor Day Weekend Celebrations

Embrace the spirit of Labor Weekend with an event for both pets and their human counterparts on Sept. 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Sweet Rose Creamery. Attendees can explain why their pet would make an exceptional President. Then, a Sweet Rose Creamery gift card will be bestowed upon you.

If you are accompanied by a pet other than a dog, a picture of your beloved companion will suffice to have them be part of the celebration.