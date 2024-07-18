Pierson Playhouse to Present ‘Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)’

Photo: Getty Images

The Tpteen Production Features a Cast of 13 Youth Actors

Theatre Palisades Teen (TPTeen) is set to stage the cult musical “Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)” from July 25 to 28 under the direction of Lara Ganz.

The TPTeen production features a cast of 13 youth actors, ranging from 7th to 10th grade.

This darkly comedic musical follows the story of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are abruptly ended in a roller coaster accident. Upon awakening in purgatory, the teens encounter The Amazing Karnak, a mechanical fortune-teller who offers one of them a chance to return to life. Through a series of song and dance numbers, the students compete to prove their worthiness, revealing their deepest hopes and fears along the way.

Performances will run from July 25 to 28 at Theatre Palisades, located at 941 Temescal Canyon Road. For more information and tickets, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=246358.

in News, Upbeat
