Police Drone Catches Car Burglar in the Act, Suspect Apprehended

The Drone as a First Responder Program Incorporates a Sworn Officer Pilot Who Flies the Drone From a Launch Site on the Roof of the Public Safety Facility

By Zach Armstrong

The Santa Monica Police department was able to locate and arrest a car burglar over Fourth of July weekend thanks to a drone; a tool which the City says increases officers’ ability to halt such incidents.

On July 6, as a bustling crowd filled the beach along with the Pier and surrounding parking lots, the pilot of a Santa Monica Police drone began surveying the mass of people. As he flew over Lot 1 North, the pilot noticed a wandering male suspect approaching an unattended vehicle. After pulling out some tools, the man was seen punching open the driver side door’s lock before climbing into the vehicle. The suspect spent approximately two minutes inside the vehicle.

While the suspect was still inside, the drone pilot alerted officers of the situation. As authorities arrived on scene, the suspect was using the same tactics to break into a truck near the initial vehicle. As the drone was still aloft the parking lot, the pilot guided officers to the burglar’s location where he was found in possession of various stolen items.

The man was taken into custody for vehicle burglary along with multiple theft-related crimes.

“The DFR program incorporates a sworn officer pilot who flies the drone from a launch site on the roof of the Public Safety Facility. The officer monitors our radio channels and can listen to 911 calls as they come into dispatch.” as stated in a post by the City of Santa Monica. “The drone can be airborne almost immediately and has the advantages of being able to take the shortest route to calls and providing an overwatch for additional officers arriving on the ground. Once on-scene, the pilot can provide updates, check for suspects fleeing and give a direction of travel, and guide in responding officers. All of this significantly increases our chances of successfully and safely ending dangerous incidents.”



Footage of the event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JneCzWup-L0&t=7s.