Power Outage Impacts 124 in Palisades

The Outage Was Centered West of Temescal Canyon

By Zach Armstrong

On June 6, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power showed 124 customers in Pacific Palisades were without power on its outage map.

Two days later, the issue was resolved but the department was not able to confirm to Palisades News why the issue had occurred or how it was fixed. The outage started around 12:24 p.m. and was centered west of Temescal Canyon, Patch.com reported.

To keep track of power outages in Los Angeles, the outage map can be found here https://www.ladwp.com/ladwp/faces/header/outageinformation?_afrLoop=1361532340389877&_afrWindowMode=0&_afrWindowId=w7ltkw9r8_1#%40%3F_afrWindowId%3Dw7ltkw9r8_1%26_afrLoop%3D1361532340389877%26_afrWindowMode%3D0%26_adf.ctrl-state%3Dr526y0q98_4.