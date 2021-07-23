The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to the State Department of Parks and Recreation (Cal Parks) and California Natural Resources Agency regarding the potential of homeless housing at Will Rogers State Beach.
PPCC Letter to State Agencies Regarding Will Rogers Homeless Housing
Forward Progress of Topanga Brush Fire Stopped After Burning 20 Acres
July 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Brush fire burns around 20 acres Monday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) crews stopped forward...
Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021
July 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...
Beach Closures Lifted Following Sewage Discharge but Water Near the Palisades Remains Questionable
July 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
17 million gallons of raw sewage discharged from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Sunday Night By Sam Catanzaro Beach closures have...
Petition to Recall Councilmember Mike Bonin Approved for Circulation
July 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City...
Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire: Palisades Today – July 12, 2021
July 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Family Searches for Lost Dog After House Fire * Plan Your...
Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway
July 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Firefighters Battle Heavy Palisades Home Fire
July 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD put out fire early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters put out a heavy house fire that broke out...
Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards
July 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...
Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District: Palisades Today – July 6, 2021
July 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Tree Trimming This Week for Palisades Business District * Private Malibu...
Senator Ben Allen to Appear at Upcoming PPCC Meeting
July 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
July 8, 6-7:30 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro State Senator Ben Allen is slated as a special guest speaker for the...
Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email
July 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...
Palisades Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks Are Back This Weekend
July 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Parade, fireworks, fighter plan flyover this Sunday By Sam Caatanzaro The Palisades Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show are...
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis
June 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Fires from homeless encampments are threatening our local...
Pacific Palisades Passport Fair This Week
June 29, 2021 Staff Writer
July 2 and 3 at Palisades Post Office By Chad Winthrop A passport fair is coming to the Pacific Palisades...
Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts: Palisades Today – June 28, 2021
June 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Girl Scout Troop 223 Honors 12 New Eagle Scouts * Councilman...
