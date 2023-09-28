Rebranded Breakfast Burrito Specialist Still Eyes 2023 Santa Monica Opening

Photo: Instagram: @wakeandlate

Earlier This Year, It Was Reported the Restaurant Will Expand in a Different Time Frame Than Initially Expected

By Zach Armstrong

DTLA’s Wake & Late, a popular California spot known for breakfast burritos loaded with carne asada, tater tots, and smoked pastrami, is still planning a new Santa Monica location before the end of the year according to its website.

“Opening 2023” is still the timeframe the bakery describes for its 411 Santa Monica Blvd. location at the time of this writing. Earlier this year, What Now Los Angeles reported the restaurant is expanding in a different time frame than initially expected with Co-owner Ben Richtere telling the outlet the date was bumped to summer of 2023. Now, summer has passed but 2023 is still the aim.

It was also reported that the business rebranded as Sundays the Bakery, though its website still calls itself Wake & Late as does its official Instagram page. In addition to its known hearty breakfast burritos, the bakery added items such as chocolate rugelach, sourdough bagels, croissants and breakfast sandwiches.

