Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland

Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership with Del Amo Construction, has announced the completion of West End, a $180 million total adaptive reuse project of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s department store.

Located at the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue, the mixed-use development repurposes approximately 240,000 square feet of shuttered retail space into a creative office campus.

“Adaptive reuse of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s preserves an urban fabric that a generation of Angelenos associate with the memories of time spent with family and friends at the mall” said Sejal Sonani, Principal and Managing Director at HLW, which provided architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture services for the project. She continues, “West End is also an impressive case study on repurposing underperforming and abandoned malls throughout the country. HLW is elated to have provided this new space to the thriving urban community of West LA.”

The redevelopment of West End began in late 2016 and became a catalyst for the repositioning of the balance of the former Westside Pavilion into a 584,000-square-foot Google office campus.

“Transformative adaptive reuse projects such as West End are always exciting for the Del Amo Construction team, as they’re not only technically complex, but also bring new life to neighborhoods and provide spaces that will better serve future generations,” said Mitch Hudson, Chief Operations Officer at Del Amo Construction, which oversaw the retail-to-office conversion and site utility work.

The company also assisted with installing seismic upgrades, a glass curtain wall system, and extensive landscaped courtyard areas, as well as building a new 1,000-car parking structure.

While maintaining the architectural style and integrity of the existing structure, the team divided the building into two sections with a 52-foot-wide courtyard extending north to south from Pico Boulevard to the parking structure, adding open lobbies and generous balconies to connect the two halves and creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. The ground plane was pushed down one level below the street, creating a light-filled courtyard at the lower plaza level. The building’s façade, previously sealed to the exterior, is retrofitted with ample expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass.