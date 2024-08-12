Renowned Palisades Chef Launches Private Catering Service

Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni Is the Owner of Monument Avenue’s Own “Delizioso Cinque”

Pacific Palisades resident Chef Gianbatista Vinzoni, owner of Monument Avenue’s own DELIzioso Cinque, is now offering private catering services for events. 

With over 30 years of experience, Chef Gianba has built a stellar reputation in the culinary world, having worked in some of the most prestigious kitchens, including as Chef at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood and Executive Chef at Fig & Olive, as stated in a release. His background includes serving as Head Chef at SOHO House and Executive Sous Chef at The Beverly Hilton, where he crafted menus for high-profile events, including three Golden Globe Awards.

Chef Gianba offers tailored catering for a variety of events, including intimate dinner parties, weddings, and corporate gatherings. “Creating unforgettable culinary experiences is my passion,” said Chef Gianba in a release. “Each menu is designed with the client’s vision in mind, ensuring a unique dining experience that reflects their tastes and preferences.”

For more information on booking Chef Gianba for a private event or to explore his catering services, visit Catering by Chef Gianba or contact catering@deliziosocinque.com.

