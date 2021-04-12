Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards: Palisades Today – April, 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Dolphin Dies After Stranding at Santa Monica Beach
April 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dolphin succumbs to illness at treatment facility following beaching last week By Sam Catanzaro A sick dolphin recently died after...
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Junior Lifeguards Returning This Summer
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
County-run program returns to Will Rogers beach and throughout region July and August By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are...
Locals Oppose Bonin’s Will Rogers Homeless Encampment Plan
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Bonin-Ridley-Thomas motion received opposition from locals at a recent Palisades Community Council meeting. This video brought to you by...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
LA City Council Looks at Plan to Limit Use of Wood-Based Construction in Palisades
April 11, 2021 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel Los Angeles City Council voted last week to take a look at a proposal to lessen the...
Letter to Editor: Opposition to Palisades Homeless Shelter
To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin, My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Car to Car Shooting on PCH
April 9, 2021 Palisades News
Palisades crime update from LAPD Acting SLO Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes car to car shooting on...
When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?
April 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...
Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene
April 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 7, 2021 Staff Writer
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe...
