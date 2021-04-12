Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards: Palisades Today – April, 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Residents Receive Honors at The Screen Actors Guild Awards
* Fareless rides coming to LA Metro?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
LA County lifeguards and Marina Animal Rescue crews attempt to return a beached dolphin to the ocean in Santa Monica last week. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Facebook).
News

Dolphin Dies After Stranding at Santa Monica Beach

April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021

Dolphin succumbs to illness at treatment facility following beaching last week  By Sam Catanzaro A sick dolphin recently died after...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers

April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021

The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook).
News

Junior Lifeguards Returning This Summer

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

County-run program returns to Will Rogers beach and throughout region July and August  By Sam Catanzaro A few weeks are...
Video

Locals Oppose Bonin’s Will Rogers Homeless Encampment Plan

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

The Bonin-Ridley-Thomas motion received opposition from locals at a recent Palisades Community Council meeting. This video brought to you by...
Video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Looks at Plan to Limit Use of Wood-Based Construction in Palisades

April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021

By Toi Creel Los Angeles City Council voted last week to take a look at a proposal to lessen the...

"You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach? "
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Letter to Editor: Opposition to Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Crime, News

Car to Car Shooting on PCH

April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021

Palisades crime update from LAPD Acting SLO Omir Perez Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes car to car shooting on...
Video

When will Palisades Branch Library reopen?

April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021

On October 8th, the library sustained fire damage, six months later repairs have yet to be made. This video was...

The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant  By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, Video

Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Homeless, News, Video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....

Photo: La La Land Kind Cafe (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 7, 2021

April 7, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe...

