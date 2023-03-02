Restaurateurs in Southern California Forced to Consider Price Hikes or Temporary Closures Due to High Gas Bills

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs

Restaurants in Southern California are feeling the pinch of skyrocketing natural gas prices. With the wholesale cost of natural gas hitting record highs, many businesses that require gas cooking methods are now costing restaurateurs thousands of dollars more than their typical expenses, causing some owners to consider closing temporarily or raising prices to offset the charges.

One such restaurant is Pho 87, a Vietnamese restaurant in Chinatown. The key to their signature soup is 16 to 20 hours of simmering on the stove, but this proved catastrophic when owner Tre Dinh received his gas bill for January: over $8,000, as reported by the LA Times.  In December, the restaurant’s gas bill was roughly $800 for November usage. The bill he received in January leaped to around $2,000, but even knowing another price increase was coming didn’t prepare the restaurant owner for the bill he received in February.

Dinh is not alone; countless restaurateurs have been hit with sky-high January gas bills. The ripple effect is being felt through homes and businesses throughout Southern California Gas Co.’s 21.8 million customers. Pacific Gas & Electric is also estimating high gas bills for Central and Northern California this winter.

Businesses that require gas cooking methods – such as tabletop Korean barbecues, wok stations, and gas-powered stoves and ovens – are now costing restaurateurs thousands of dollars more than their typical expenses. Some owners are considering closing temporarily or raising prices to offset the charges.

Adding to existing concerns over inflation, supply-chain difficulties and labor costs, some feel helpless. 

Dinh is planning to take action by writing a petition while calling for aid for businesses struggling with their gas bills. In a bid to help other restaurants in Chinatown that may be struggling with high overhead costs like his own business due to these surging energy prices Dinh has changed his years-long practice of eating at his own establishment multiple times a day and patronizing other spots in the neighborhood two or three times a week; recently he’s begun eating one meal at Pho 87 and one meal at a nearby restaurant each day.

SoCalGas has stated that they do not profit from rising natural gas costs; however, this does little solace for struggling business owners like Dinh.

Fortunately for Dinh, February’s prices are set to decrease according to Southern California Gas Co., meaning that next month’s bill should be more manageable. Even so, Dinh knows he has no choice but to raise prices if he wants Pho 87 to stay open. Traditionally his family raises prices by 25 cents each year; given Pho 87’s latest gas bill though, he concedes he’ll have to raise them $1-$1.50 for entrees – an increase that may put off some customers who may not understand why it’s necessary.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Rallies to Help Former Executive Chef Living on Skid Row

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...

Photo: Facebook (@TelefericBarcelona).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brentwood Welcomes Telefèric Barcelona, Featuring 14 Tapas Options and Extensive Cocktail Menu

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Restaurant now open at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Telefèric Barcelona Los Angeles in Brentwood is now open...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pali High Among Schools Represented by NCL Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

The PCH near Lunita Rd. A camera mounted to metal “SIGNAL AHEAD/SPEED LIMIT 50” sign post. Photo: City of Malibu.
News

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Installing Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras Throughout Malibu

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

LASD has identified five locations throughout Malibu for the cameras The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is set to...
News

LA Council Calls for Report on Addressing Delays in Voucher Process

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Historic Bruce’s Beach Property Sold for $20 Million, Ending Century-Long Battle

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

British Actress Thandiwe Newton Flips Rustic Topanga Home for a Profit

February 26, 2023

Read more
February 26, 2023

“Westworld” star makes $125,000 on recent sale By Dolores Quintana After only four months, actress Thandiwe Newton has sold her...
News, Real Estate

Beer Heir and Hollywood Producer Buys Malibu Mansion for $91 Million

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

6.6 acre Paradise Cove property sold to Edward H. Hamm Jr. Edward H. Hamm Jr., the heir to a massive...

Medly on Montana and Lincoln in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy to Close All Locations as Walgreens Acquires Stores and Prescription Files

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Pharmacies will close their doors February 25 By Dolores Quintana Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, which has locations in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood,...
News

Palisades Charter High School Class of 1983 Set to Host Epic 40-Year Reunion

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Class of 1983’s reunion planned for the September By Keemia Zhang Palisades Charter High School’s graduating class of 1983 is...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

Federal Indictment Claims Former MoviePass Embezzled $260K for Coachella Party

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Struggle as Food Costs Rise and Profit Margins Drop

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chipotle Launches “Farmesa” in Santa Monica as a Test Kitchen for Innovation

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades Introduces New To Share Menu Items for Date Nights

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Modern European restaurant The Draycott in Pacific Palisades has added new menu items to its repertoire in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR