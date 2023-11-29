Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate New & Improved Bike Paths

The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety

On Dec. 2, the city will commemorate the completion of its latest addition to the protected bike network with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family-friendly activities, workshops, live entertainment, and giveaways from 9 a.m. to noon at the 17th/SMC Metro E Line parking lot located at 1610 Colorado Ave.

The recently finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue project aims to enhance bike and pedestrian safety while advocating for sustainability to address climate change. This significant milestone aligns with the city’s key strategic priority of fostering a Sustainable & Connected Community.

Rooted in extensive community engagement and feedback, the project builds upon existing city initiatives such as the adopted Bike Action Plan Amendment, Pedestrian Action Plan, the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANGo) Plan, and the city’s Land Use and Circulation Element.

Mayor Gleam Davis expressed enthusiasm for the project’s completion, highlighting its multifaceted significance in improving walking and biking accessibility, thus encouraging sustainable practices for healthier communities.

The event on December 2 will offer diverse activities, including music, performances, and workshops featuring the Santa Monica High School Marching Band, LA Jugglers showcasing vintage bicycles, Academia de Danza Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo, guided bike rides, free bike repair and tune-ups, helmet decorating, bike basket and accessories workshop, and speeches from city officials.

The event, facilitated by cultural event producers CARS (Community Arts Resources), will present a comprehensive schedule of engaging events and activities, emphasizing cultural amalgamation, civic engagement, and community involvement.

Key safety elements integrated into the project include a concrete curb-protected bikeway, increased lighting for better sidewalk and bike lane illumination, curb extensions and accessible ramps, freshly painted crossings, protected intersections, mini traffic circles, and signal timing adjustments to prioritize pedestrian safety when crossing the street.