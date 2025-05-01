Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

Roll out the … robots.

An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed to encourage open creativity, deep exploration and project-based learning.

Rolling Robots, founded by aerospace engineers Bing Jiang and Dr. George Kirkman in 2008, is home to several world-class competition teams from Los Angeles, which continue to win numerous top awards at the VEX Robotics World Championship. Rolling Robots has four year-round locations in West Los Angeles, Pasadena, Palos Verdes and Irvine.

“I believe every kid is a genius to begin with. And as we equip and train them with more technical tools, and they achieve success along the way through designing robots, coding, practicing teamwork and experiencing defeat, but getting back up, which puts them on the path to become a true tech genius,” said Jiang.

During weekly summer camps, kids ages 5 to 15 are welcome to explore Rolling Robots’ camps in a non-competition format, designed to spark a budding interest in robotics and STEM. Participants, divided into age groups, learn technical tools, the engineering process and creative thinking through hands-on work.

Camps start June 9th through August 15th in the year-round locations and multiple popup locations. Sessions run one week at a time, Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon, or full day camps are available.

“Our unique half-day camp sessions provide flexibility to parents. Full-day campers will learn two topics and have the benefit of our complimentary lunch hour,” Jiang said.

For ages 5-6, Junior Robot Builders build take-home robots every day of camp while Little Engineers learn about different engineering professions and complete a project. For ages 7-8, campers learn about LEGO robot coding and building. Campers ages 8-12 and higher learn VEX IQ robot build and code, as well as C++ coding for VEX robots and Minecraft and Roblox game design, depending on the chosen camp.

For those campers who want to continue building robots throughout the year, eventually, they can join robotics competition teams as young as 9 and use complex systems and strategies for competition.

“These competitions inspire children to learn more and build self-confidence in the process. We are both coaches and mentors, teaching them basic things, but ultimately, having the student decide, how do I want to build? What strategies do I want to play? what do I want to do? Students are always the center of the activity,” Jiang said.

To learn more about Rolling Robots and find a camp location near you, visit RollingRobots.com.