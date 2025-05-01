Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

Roll out the … robots. 

An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed to encourage open creativity, deep exploration and project-based learning. 

Rolling Robots, founded by aerospace engineers Bing Jiang and Dr. George Kirkman in 2008, is home to several world-class competition teams from Los Angeles, which continue to win numerous top awards at the VEX Robotics World Championship. Rolling Robots has four year-round locations in West Los Angeles, Pasadena, Palos Verdes and Irvine.

“I believe every kid is a genius to begin with. And as we equip and train them with more technical tools, and they achieve success along the way through designing robots, coding, practicing teamwork and experiencing defeat, but getting back up, which puts them on the path to become a true tech genius,” said Jiang. 

During weekly summer camps, kids ages 5 to 15 are welcome to explore Rolling Robots’ camps in a non-competition format, designed to spark a budding interest in robotics and STEM. Participants, divided into age groups, learn technical tools, the engineering process and creative thinking through hands-on work. 

Camps start June 9th through August 15th in the year-round locations and multiple popup locations. Sessions run one week at a time, Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon, or full day camps are available. 

“Our unique half-day camp sessions provide flexibility to parents. Full-day campers will learn two topics and have the benefit of our complimentary lunch hour,” Jiang said. 

For ages 5-6, Junior Robot Builders build take-home robots every day of camp while Little Engineers learn about different engineering professions and complete a project. For ages 7-8, campers learn about LEGO robot coding and building. Campers ages 8-12 and higher learn VEX IQ robot build and code, as well as C++ coding for VEX robots and Minecraft and Roblox game design, depending on the chosen camp. 

For those campers who want to continue building robots throughout the year, eventually, they can join robotics competition teams as young as 9 and use complex systems and strategies for competition.

“These competitions inspire children to learn more and build self-confidence in the process. We are both coaches and mentors, teaching them basic things, but ultimately, having the student decide, how do I want to build? What strategies do I want to play? what do I want to do? Students are always the center of the activity,” Jiang said. 

To learn more about Rolling Robots and find a camp location near you, visit RollingRobots.com.

in News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

AI Tool to Speed Building Permits in Fire Recovery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

The software, developed by Archistar, uses machine learning, computer vision, and automated rulesets California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Granddaughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother in Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her grandmother during a domestic...
News, Upbeat

Wildfire Recovery Workshop Set for May 10 in Palisades

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

It aims to equip homeowners with tools and information to make informed rebuilding decisions A community workshop focused on wildfire...

Photo: Instagram: @TheJuniorCookies
Dining, News

Beloved West Hollywood Cookie Shop Expanding to Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods Junior Cookies, the West...
Dining, News

Voodoo Doughnuts to Soon Open Location in Windward Circle

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Voodoo Doughnut has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception, known for its imaginative flavors and sideshow activities Voodoo Doughnuts,...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

For More Info, Go To Aplustree.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/3PhU1J5wOj pic.twitter.com/KqcsPpZ1Ql — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) May 1, 2025

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks to Return 500 Firearms Recovered From Palisades Fire

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Individuals who lost a firearm are asked to contact the LAPD Gun Recovery Unit  The Los Angeles Police Department is...

Photo: Santa Monica Public Library Image Archives
News, Upbeat

New Coalition Rallies to Preserve Palisades’ Cultural Heritage After Wildfire

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

A group of artists, preservationists, and architects is spearheading efforts to protect and reimagine the area’s historic character In the...
Hard, News

Stolen Vehicle Crash Leads to Arrest, Loaded Gun Recovered in Santa Monica

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County to Clear Debris from Non-Responsive Properties After Deadline

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Officials emphasized that the expedited abatement process is essential to avoid further delays in recovery efforts The Los Angeles County...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Santa Monica’s New Pilot Training Academy

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

For More Info, Go To Skingpilotacademy.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/A8JMlWX7sQ. pic.twitter.com/owAWpsZtEI — Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) April 30,...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Controlled Burn Set for Temescal Ridge Trail to Probe Cause of January Wildfire

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

The burn is part of an effort to determine the wildfire’s point of origin and the mechanisms Residents near Pacific...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

SMC Symphony to Perform Bernstein, Gershwin, and Beethoven

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR