Rotary Club Names Businessman of the Year

His Firm Stands as One of L.A.’s Top Independent Real Estate Businesses

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Rotary Club honored Anthony Marguleas, founder and owner of Amalfi Estates, as Rotary Businessman of the Year.

Marguleas, who says his residential brokerage has assisted approximately 1,400 families with real estate services, founded Amalfi Estates in 1995. According to LinkedIn, the firm stands as one of L.A.’s top independent real estate businesses, recently ranked by the Wall Street Journal as a top 10 U.S. team out of more than 2 million agents and teams. Included in his $2 billion property sales record is the recent $63.1 million transaction for the Hearst Estate. Marguleas obtained degrees from UC Riverside, USC and Harvard Business School.

Through Amalfi Estates’ charitable giving initiative, Marguleas says he takes honor in helping more than 50,000 families. The initiative’s charity partners include Make-a-Wish, The American Cancer Society, The People Concern, Homeboy Industries and Heal the Bay, according to LinkedIn. According to an article by Leverage, Amalfi Estates’ giving efforts have resulted in achievements including 92 cancer patients and caregivers receiving one week of lodging and 7,795 meals being provided to the homelessness.

“I am honored to receive the Rotary Businessman of the Year Award from the Palisades Rotary Club.” said Marguleas in an email. “They do fantastic work in the community and have recognized some amazing individuals and companies with this award.”