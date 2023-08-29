“Run For Donuts” Race Coming to Will Rogers Beach

Proceeds Will Be Directed Toward Humanitarian Organization Mercy Corps

The “Run for Donuts” 5K, 10K and 13.1K race is taking place at Will Rogers Beach this weekend, where runners can display dedication with an exclusive “Run for Donuts” shirt and enjoy an array of donuts and snacks.

All fitness levels and ages (participants under 18 accompanied by a guardian) are encouraged to participate, whether choosing to run or walk. A portion of the proceeds will be directed toward Mercy Corps, an organization dedicated to humanitarian aid, poverty alleviation, and global initiatives.

To ensure health, safety, and optimal encouragement, each wave accommodates a maximum of 15 participants. The event commences with three waves, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Secure your preferred wave by sending an email to info@thebestraces.com. The schedule is as follows: Wave A: 7:30 a.m. Wave B: 8:30 a.m. Wave C: 9:30 a.m.

Participants can also receive swag bags delivered to their address, encompassing: Running Shirt, Finisher’s Medal OR Custom Finisher’s Mug, and access to a virtual global running community with features like leaderboards, activity tracking, rewards, and badges.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/run-for-donuts-race-5k10k131-los-angeles-tickets-659894902417.