Santa Monica Chorus to Host Ice Cream Social at Presbyterian Church

Includes Are Raffle Prizes, Jewelry, Scarf Shopping and Ice Cream

An afternoon of musical harmony and delightful ice cream is coming to the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church.

The Santa Monica Chorus is set to enchant you with their fresh repertoire as you revel in the festivities that include raffle prizes, an opportunity for jewelry and scarf shopping, and, a spread of ice cream. The event promises enjoyment for all members of the family.

The event is Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 15821 Sunset Blvd.