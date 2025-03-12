Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has sent a warning to Santa Monica College and 59 other institutions under investigation for alleged violations of federal civil rights laws related to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin, including shared ancestry. Failure to comply could result in enforcement actions, potentially affecting federal funding.

“University leaders must do better,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The Department’s letter follows increased federal pressure on universities accused of tolerating antisemitism, particularly amid widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. Last week, President Donald Trump’s administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing its alleged failure to address antisemitic harassment.

SMC was under scrutiny in December 2023, when a federal investigation was launched following allegations from the student group Students Supporting Israel. The group claimed they were denied official registration as a campus club following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, alleging discrimination and offensive remarks at a meeting of the Associated Students’ Inter-Club Council. 

In a statement at the time, an SMC spokesperson said the college took “prompt” action on Oct. 20, 2023, after the ICC initially failed to register SSI-SMC as an official club. The school also cited a Nov. 7 resolution by its Board of Trustees reaffirming its stance against all forms of hate, including antisemitism.

