Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn Jeffery was recognized Monday as the 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51. The commendation, presented by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), acknowledges Jeffery’s leadership in higher education and her contributions to student success and community resilience.

“Dr. Kathryn Jeffery is the kind of leader who not only uplifts her students but strengthens the entire community,” Zbur said in a statement. “Her leadership has ensured that Santa Monica College remains a top institution for student transfers, particularly for African American and Hispanic students, and a source of support during times of crisis.”

Jeffery has led Santa Monica College since 2016, overseeing its continued distinction as the leading transfer institution to the University of California system. Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities.

In addition to her work in higher education, Jeffery played a role in community relief efforts following the Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year. Under her direction, Santa Monica College served as a resource hub, organizing aid for those affected.

Jeffery was honored during a ceremony on the Assembly floor, where she was joined by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), and Assembly Minority Leader Heath Flora (R-Ripon).

Zbur, who serves as the Democratic Caucus Chair, represents Assembly District 51, which includes Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and parts of Los Angeles.