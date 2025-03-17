Santa Monica Expands Behavioral Health Services to Address Growing Crisis

The council’s actions stem from a 2022 directive to develop a behavioral health strategy, prompted by increasing demands for mental health care

The Santa Monica City Council has approved a series of measures aimed at addressing gaps in behavioral health services for both adults and youths, following a yearslong effort to assess community needs amid rising mental health and substance use challenges. The decision, made during a meeting on Feb. 25, comes as the city grapples with untreated behavioral health issues exacerbated by regional service shortages and a strained workforce.

The council’s actions stem from a 2022 directive to develop a behavioral health strategy, prompted by increasing demands for mental health care, substance use treatment, and crisis intervention. That year, the city enlisted Initium Health to survey residents and analyze local data, identifying adult crisis care and youth behavioral services as critical priorities. A subsequent report from Capstone Solutions Consulting Group, presented last month, highlighted deficiencies in intensive behavioral health services across Santa Monica and the broader Service Planning Area 5, which includes nearby cities like Malibu and Culver City.

For adults, the council endorsed a “Decentralized Expansion” approach, rejecting more centralized, campus-based models due to real estate and budget constraints. This strategy focuses on incrementally adding services like crisis stabilization and substance use treatment as opportunities arise. The assessment found that existing regional services, often managed by Los Angeles County, are fragmented and frequently at capacity, leaving many without adequate care. Navigating the mix of public and private providers has proven difficult for individuals in crisis, with no single point of access available.

For children and teens, the council approved expansions to address a lack of accessible mental health and substance use support. New mental health specialists will be added to city-run after-school programs like the Police Activities League and Virginia Avenue Park, where staff have reported rising emotional and developmental challenges among participants. The city will also boost funding for local nonprofits, including Family Service of Santa Monica, to provide affordable youth substance use treatment—a service currently unavailable locally—and expand early childhood and youth resource programs to handle larger caseloads.

These moves follow data showing troubling trends among Santa Monica’s youth, with 38% of 11th graders reporting persistent hopelessness and 15% contemplating suicide in the past year, according to the latest Youth Wellbeing Report Card. Substance use is also a concern, with 40% of 11th graders admitting to recent illicit drug or alcohol use, and a 2022 incident involving three teens hospitalized after taking fentanyl-laced ecstasy underscoring the risks.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (Chabad Palisades)
Hard, News

Sam Laganà Sworn in as ‘Honorary Pacific Palisades Sheriff’

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

Laganà, a former associate vice chancellor at Pepperdine University and past president of Notre Dame High School, has been involved...
News

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon By Susan Payne On a mission to bring literature to...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Land Market Lags Behind Altadena in Sales

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

The market trends indicate that demand for land in the Palisades remains cautious, with buyers weighing rebuilding costs and the...

Photo: Office of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, 51st District
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn...
News, Upbeat

Venice Art Crawl Opens Registration for March 20 Event

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines to sign up before the deadline Registration is now open for the upcoming Venice...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores The Palisades Charter...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

Sen. Ben Allen to be Honored at ‘Stairway of the Stars’ Concert in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The concert, now in its 74th year, features nearly 900 students from elementary, middle, and high schools across the SMMUSD...
Dining, News

Acclaimed Santa Monica Restaurants by Chef Sean MacDonald Close After Two Years

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The two neighboring establishments on Santa Monica Boulevard quickly gained attention for their distinct culinary approaches Burgette and Bar Monette,...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
News, Video

(Video) Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

How The Law Offices of Allen Farshi Can Safeguard You Amid Wildfire Loss. For more information, check out the video...

Photo: Gallery 169
News, Upbeat

Palisades Artist to Debut Drawing Series at Gallery 169

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires A new...
Hard, News

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR