A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
Palisades Women’s Club is Kicking Off the Summer With A New Elected Team
June 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The PPWC is a non-profit organization of women supporting each other and the community since 1925, learn what they are...
This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar
June 4, 2021 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...
Local Bobcat Gives Birth To Three Kittens in Unique Location
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
National Park Service biologists discovered bobcat B-370 and three kittens inside the cavity of a large oak tree, learn the...
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the...
Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening
“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Cherry Season
June 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June is one of the best months to buy cherries, learn more about this summer fruit in this video brought...
Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air
A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Palisades Gas Station Redevelopment Update
This Pacific Palisades gas station may soon look different and stop doing automotive services. Learn more in this video made...
Metro Purple Line Extension Breaking Ground
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Officials broke ground recently at the future Westwood station of the Metro Purple Line Extension, which will connect Downtown to...
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore
May 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...
“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert
May 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Experimenting with Mushrooms?
May 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mushrooms are known for their earthy flavors and health benefits, Today we learn how to cook and store them. Brought...
